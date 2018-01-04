Menu
Gastro hits cruise ship revellers

The P&O Sea Princess docking at Portside on Thursday morning. Picture: Mark Cranitch.
by Chris Honnery

AN outbreak of gastro on board a two-week  Sea Princess cruise ship reportedly struck down 43 people at its worst.

Passengers arrived in Brisbane on Thursday morning after leaving from New Zealand just days before Christmas.

"Around 200 people were believed to have been infected with the virus," a spokesman told ABC News.

"Appropriate sanitation procedures and outbreak control measures have been implemented and the vessel is expected to undergo further comprehensive cleaning while in Brisbane."

They have told of the scrupulous sanitising efforts on board the cruise to limit the spread of the virus, which was detected on the second day of the cruise.

Passengers that were supposed to head out on the Sea Princess today have had their departure delayed until 6pm today due to comprehensive cleaning on-board.

Michael Connolly, 53 of Gladstone, said cruise staff were extremely diligent in cleaning the ship.

"It was handled really well," he said.

"On day two we weren't able to help ourselves to the buffet. The staff were serving and handling the food themselves so the virus couldn't spread."

Passenger Michael Connolly said the gastro outbreak was handled well by staff. Picture: Mark Cranitch.
He said laundry use was also limited so staff could use water to clean parts of the ship.

Zoe Teichmann, 29 of Kelvin Grove, also said it was very well contained.

"It was actually a really good cruise and I didn't see a single sick person," she said.

"They cleaned everything which is why I think it was well contained."

Topics:  brisbane editors picks gastro new zealand p&o cruises

