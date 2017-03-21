Gas leak shuts down Ipswich petrol station

Fire crews respond to a gas leak at the Freedom service station in West Ipswich.

THREE crews of firefighters surrounded a West Ipswich petrol station this morning following reports of a gas leak.

The Freedom petrol station on the corner of Brisbane and Tiger Sts was shut down about 10.15am while firefighters began an investigation.

A spokesperson for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said a leaking pipe was found and had since been isolated.

The crews are now conducting air testing to ensure the area is safe while waiting for the gas to dissipate.

The gas company, Origin, has been notified and is en route to the petrol station, the spokesperson said.

Freedom workers were standing outside while firefighters inspected the free standing gas tank.

An exclusion zone has been set up around the petrol station.