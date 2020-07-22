Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A single-vehicle crash near Sunnybank Plaza has caused a gas leak. Picture: Steve Pohlner
A single-vehicle crash near Sunnybank Plaza has caused a gas leak. Picture: Steve Pohlner
News

Gas leak near major shopping centre

by Cormac Pearson
22nd Jul 2020 8:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Up to 100 people may be evacuated from a major shopping centre in Brisbane's south after a car struck a nearby gas main about 7pm, rupturing it.

Police have urged people to avoid the area near Sunnybank Plaza at the intersection of Mains Rd and McCullough St while emergency services look to evacuate people in the surrounding areas.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were sending multiple crews and senior officers to help clear the area and deal with the gas leak.

There are heavy traffic delays in the area, meanwhile

The sole occupant of the vehicle was uninjured.

A single-vehicle crash near Sunnybank Plaza has caused a gas leak. Picture: Steve Pohlner
A single-vehicle crash near Sunnybank Plaza has caused a gas leak. Picture: Steve Pohlner


Originally published as Gas leak near major shopping centre

More Stories

editors picks emergency gas leak

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A look at new transport corridor from Ipswich to Springfield

        premium_icon A look at new transport corridor from Ipswich to Springfield

        News Ipswich City Council will campaign for a 25km public transport corridor connecting two of the region’s major centres.

        How brave workers brought down $30,000 jewellery heist

        premium_icon How brave workers brought down $30,000 jewellery heist

        News A trio of armed teens was forced to ditch the loot and run when tenacious shopping...

        ‘That’s enormous’: Judge’s final warning for home pot grower

        premium_icon ‘That’s enormous’: Judge’s final warning for home pot grower

        News A man grew marijuana in a ‘sophisticated set up’ to bypass dealers

        All Trades Queensland in shock collapse

        premium_icon All Trades Queensland in shock collapse

        Breaking See what the collapse means for you