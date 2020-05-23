Gas leak at highway petrol station
A HIGHWAY petrol station was closed for several hours after a bowser started leaking last night.
Emergency services were called to the Marmor BP on the Bruce Highway at 11.25pm where an LPG bowser was leaking.
A QFES spokeswoman said on arrival the store manager was accessing the LPG bowsers to isolate the leak.
Firefighters conducted atmospheric testing and notified a gas examiner before leaving the scene at 12.30am.
The service station was fixed and deemed operational about 8.30am this morning and is open.