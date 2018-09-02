Gas lamps light the way at night

LOOKING BACK: Governor Blackall fountain at the corner of Brisbane & Nicholas steets, Ipswich.

IT WAS on Thursday, August 27, 1868, when governor of the colony of Queensland and its dependencies and commander-in chief Samuel Wensley paid his first visit to Ipswich.

The citizens turned out in large numbers to welcome him.

The report on his arrival read: "He (Blackall) arrived in Ipswich on the steamer Kate and one could see at a glance that he did nothing for effect, but everything in simple sincerity and good faith. His simple, quiet, gentle manner created at once a most favourable impression.

"Every place of business was closed, and principal buildings were decorated with flags and the corporation wharf was tastefully draped and decorated with native chestnut foliage."

Governor Blackall was then driven in a carriage with a pair of grey horses to the Commercial Hotel, Ellenborough St, where he and others would be accommodated.

The governor visited the Ipswich Club, South St, and the Ipswich Grammar School in the afternoon, where he inspected the school's museum and climbed to the top of the tower. He also visited the hospital and the portrait gallery.

An hour after Mr Blackall's arrival, the wife of a Mr Wilson gave birth to a son. Mr Wilson declared his son would be christened Samuel Wensley Blackall Wilson.

Governor Blackall's predecessor, governor Bowen, left Queensland on January 7, 1868.

Until governor Blackall's arrival, there was an acting governor. His title was his excellency the honourable Maurice Charles O'Connell by her Majesty's royal licence, a knight commander of Isabella the Catholic, knight of the second class of San Fernando and a knight extraordinary of Charles III of Spain, president of the legislative council of the colony of Queensland and officer administering the government thereof.

Governor Blackall's death was recorded in the Queensland Times on January 2, 1871, and his funeral took place the next day at the Toowong cemetery with a monument above his grave standing on a hill overlooking the cemetery.

A memorial to this very popular governor stands today on Denmark Hill Ipswich. When first erected, it was placed at the corner of Brisbane and Nicholas streets.

Plaque of "drinking fountain” when transferred in 1927 to Denmark Hill Environmental Park in 1979. beryl

ANT BED TENNIS COURT

An ant bed tennis court was laid down in Queen's Park Ipswich by members of St Stephen's Presbyterian tennis club and was opened on Saturday May 29, 1909.

The court was situated at the north western corner of the park near a cluster of bamboo trees.

The mayor, Mr J. Cooper, officially opened the court and he and the reverend Peter Robinson played the first set.

Joint secretaries for the tennis club were Messrs Malcolm Campbell and S.T. Little.

ILLUMINATION FOR IPSWICH SHOW

At the Sandy Gallop (Ipswich) show in June 1904, illumination was made by acetylene gas which had been installed by Messrs Pye and McGovern of East Ipswich.

The gasometer or generator was placed at the rear of the produce shed.

At intervals of about 60cm, the pipes had jets and when the gas was ignited, the report of the day stated: "They furnished such a flood of light that everything could be seen as clearly as broad daylight."

DENMARK HILL RESERVE

A deputation of Ipswich townspeople, composed of Messrs Murphy, Sparrow, Given and Blaine, met with the minister for lands in October 1871, with a view of presenting a requisition to the government for obtaining a grant of land immediately behind Denmark Hill for converting it as a town reserve for the benefit of the inhabitants in the south end of town.

Trees on this section were of the finest description and were of the rare native kinds and were "admirably adapted for shade" and the timber was very desirable.

The minister for lands expressed his agreement and it was hoped there would be no difficulty in obtaining the grant.