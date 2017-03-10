Gardening sensation drops in

Supporting the free seed giveaway - Landscape Architect and television personality, Costa Georgiadis encourages us to reap the rewards of growing plants from seeds.Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

AUSTRALIA's most popular gardening personality is digging into Ipswich and for one group it's a poetic moment.

Today three lucky groups of children will spend a couple of hours learning from garden guru Costa Georgiadis, ABC Gardening Australia host, after winning an online competition.

To enter, the hopefuls had to write about why they deserved a visit and Bindarra Daycare made an interesting case.

Instead of spruiking her centre's passion for all things plants Centre Director Olivia Vollbrecht wrote Bindarra Daycare's entry highlighting how empty their garden was and much they needed help.

Bindarra Daycare's attempt at a garden.

"Bindarra is 40 years old, we provide loving, authentic care," the entry, in the form of a poem reads.

"One thing lacking, is our gardens, they are so bare.

"We have a little plan, just have to get it going

"Cause the only thing we currently do... is keep up to date with mowing.

"A visit from Costa is just what we need, to start putting things into play.

"A garden to care for, love and nourish, each and every day."

Ms Vollbrecht was ecstatic when she heard the poem had won over the judges.

Not all the staff working in the centre would describe themselves as Costa fans but Ms Vollbrecht said the parents, and the children, certainly recognised his unmistakable, bearded face.

"There were squeals of excitement when we found out we won," Ms Vollbrecht said.

"Other people probably talked about how they had a good garden, well we talked about how dodgy ours is.

"We definitely need help. We will try to make the gardens look somewhat respectable before he arrives."

Costa will also visit Tarampa State School and Minden State School, which is unveiling its new garden, today.

The visit coincides with the Ipswich Garden and Plant Expo, on this weekend at Ipswich Turf Club, Bundamba.