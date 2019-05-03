Gardeners bare all for a bit of fun in the sun

BACK TO NATURE: Paul Rix gets into the spirit of World Naked Gardening Day.

BACK TO NATURE: Paul Rix gets into the spirit of World Naked Gardening Day. Rob Williams

A BIT of cheeky gardening never did any harm.

Well at least that's what Ipswich businessman and body builder Paul Rix thinks.

Although not as passionate about watering the roses as he is about pumping iron, Mr Rix, who is also a former Ipswich City Council candidate, said tomorrow's World Naked Gardening Day was "just a bit of fun”.

Paul Rix gardening naked. Rob Williams

"I like to do a bit of gardening and work around the yard,” Mr Rix said.

"I don't normally go nude but I'll get the shirt off because I don't mind enjoying the sun and getting a bit of a tan.”

Paul Rix gardening naked. Rob Williams

While it is not known exactly how many Ipswich green thumbs will go the full monty tomorrow, the first Saturday of May is building up a reputation among nudists and naturalists the world over.

World Naked Gardening Day was founded by US nudist magazine editor Mark Storey and permaculturalist Jacob Gabriel.

After initially being celebrated in September 2005, the date was moved to May in 2007.

Our Kiwi cousins moved the date to October, presumably to prevent naked gardeners from unintentionally freezing off any vulnerable parts.