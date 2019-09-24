Garden spectacular to flourish over two big days

GOOD DAY OUT: The Ipswich Orchid Society has an upcoming show this weekend. Laura, 4, and Emma Smith, 3.

GOOD DAY OUT: The Ipswich Orchid Society has an upcoming show this weekend. Laura, 4, and Emma Smith, 3. Cordell Richardson

SPRING has sprung and that means green thumbs from the Ipswich Orchid Society and Ipswich and Districts Bromeliad Society are busy as bees preparing for the upcoming garden spectacular.

Hundreds of flowers will fill the hall at Silkstone State School this weekend for the annual event, which always attracts large crowds of gardening enthusiasts.

Ipswich Orchid Society's Noelene Schultz said she was looking forward to the spectacular, which is a favourite event on her calendar.

"I love the weekend because we always have lots of beautiful flowers that will be on display," she said.

"We are looking forward to a bumper crowd, which we attract every year."

"We will be looking forward to welcoming old friends back, and I am sure there will be plenty of new friends that are yet to be discovered."

The recent warm weather and drought conditions meant the two societies are more conscious of the amount of water they use.

"We are very mindful of the drought and the conditions we have encountered over the past few months has broadened the vision of orchid growers on how we can grow these plants in more difficult times," she said.

Handy tips like this, plus many more, will be shared by experts throughout the two-day spectacular.

The garden spectacular is also a way to raise money for local community groups.

This year the society has chosen to support the Ipswich Siblings Group.

The Ipswich Garden Spectacular will be held on September 28 from 8.30am-3pm and September 29 from 9am-2pm at Silkstone State School, Prospect St, Silkstone.

Admission is $4, payable at the door.