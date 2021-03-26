Menu
Ipswich and District Bromeliad Society's youngest member Eleanor Nekic (front) with (back row) Ipswich Siblings Network members Faye and Charlie Woodward, and (front) Harvey Logan, Walter Nekic and Samie Logan.
Garden show plants seed of goodwill for special kids

Andrew Korner
26th Mar 2021 4:00 PM
On top of growing some stunning additions to the garden, organisers of the upcoming Ipswich Garden Spectacular are also doing their bit for a homegrown organisation that helps the families of kids with disabilities.

Funds raised from the April 10-11 event will go towards the Ipswich Siblings Network, a combined initiative of ALARA and St Vincent de Paul that organises activities for children who have a family member with a disability.

Ipswich Orchid Society spokeswoman Noelene Schultz said the garden spectacular would showcase the finest specimens produced by members of the local orchid and bromeliad societies.

The day is supported by both the Ipswich Orchid Society and Ipswich and Districts Bromeliad Society.

“We are coming back from a year off last year due to COVID-19 and we are all pretty keen to get things up and going,” she said.

“A specialist orchid grower will be giving out helpful information and we will have some champion orchids on show.”

The event also features craft stalls, indoor and outdoor plant sales, and a sausage sizzle to be conducted by Ipswich North Rotary.

The event will be following the official COVID protocols.

The Ipswich Garden Spectacular will be staged at Silkstone State School, Prospect St, from 8.30am-3pm April 10; and 9am-2pm April 11.

Admission is $4.

