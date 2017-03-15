Garden makeover to refresh popular city block

Verde design group director Chris Mahoney talks about some of the projects underway in Ipswich.

AN ENTIRE city block in Ipswich's CBD will be rejuvenated with new gardens and specially designed landscaping.

VERDe Design Group Landscape Architect Chris Mahoney has been tasked with a complete garden makeover at Lions Park on Limestone St and the area surrounding the Pumpyard Brewery.

The works are due to finish in time for the big reveal at 88 Limestone St, which is being converted from a former Technical College into a dining and entertainment precinct.

History buffs have no fear, Mr Mahoney said the iconic protected fig trees and small heritage listed walls in the 'Pumpyard Park' will be incorporated into the overall design.

Mr Mahoney, employed by Ipswich City Council and the owners of 88 Limestone St, said for him the most important design feature was to ensure spaces between buildings became destinations, not just a thoroughfare.

"It's unusual to be working on a whole city block, especially one that has so much history," Mr Mahoney said.

"The big focus here is having spaces that draw people out of the buildings so those spaces are utilised.

GREEN SPACES: Landscapers VERDe Design Group director Chris Mahoney has been hired to transform an entire city block. Rob Williams

"There's no use designing a space that's attractive if people aren't going to come and use it.

"Ultimately we want people to value it and take some level of ownership over the spaces so in 10 or 15 years from now it's still seen as having some value."

He said the redevelopment of the old Technical College had created the opportunity to breathe new life into the area.

This project is one of many involving VERDe Design Group, also hired for works at Annabelle St Park and Moodai Reserve, including designs to maximise a protection for a frog species and create open grassed areas, to encourage picnics and sport.

Stage one will be revealed within the next few weeks.