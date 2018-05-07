Garden inspires green thumbs

GROWING TOGETHER: Eleanor Davies and One Mile community garden co-ordinator Belinda Davies work in the community garden.

GROWING TOGETHER: Eleanor Davies and One Mile community garden co-ordinator Belinda Davies work in the community garden. Rob Williams

IF you consider yourself a green thumb but don't have the room at home to sustain a garden, why not head down to the Leichhardt One Mile Community Centre.

They have plenty of space in their garden and are waiting for the public to come down and add their own little touches to help it bloom and flourish.

The centre's community engagement worker, Ainsley Walker, said they were hoping to transform the garden into a place where residents could gather and grow some healthy food.

"If you would like to help us with the garden, we welcome everyone," she said.

"It is here for the community to use, but we would like to see more people drop in. If you want to grow some vegetables or flowers, that's great.

"We also want it to be a space where the community can pop in and get a tomato or a few beans if they need it."

If you would like to contribute to the garden, drop in to the centre at 1-17 Denman St, Leichhardt.