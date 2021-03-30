Garden guru plants seed for community to thrive

Salvation Army Garden Centre manager Lorraine Doglione (right) helps Ipswich resident Jenny Chapman choose the right plants for her garden.

Taking over management of the Salvation Army’s Riverview garden centre was just the tree change that retired banker Lorraine Doglione needed in her life.

After growing weary of the stresses of her former career, she switcher her attention back to running a nursery, bringing decades of experience with her and helping a worth community cause in the process.

Now 75, Mrs Doglione has been volunteering and working at the Riverview nursery for eight years.

“I had been extremely ill and I was in a high-pressure job at the time,” she said.

“I returned to work and realised I had been putting myself under a great deal of stress.”

After leaving work and starting volunteering at the garden centre, her skills quickly made her an indispensable member of the team.

About five years ago she became a paid, part-time employee, before taking on managerial responsibilities and looking after a team of about 20 volunteers, work cover recipients and people fulfilling community service work orders.

Sales of the wide range of plants on sale at the nursery go back into the community via the Salvation Army Bundamba Corps’ wide variety of community services and programs that help battling families.

“We have a massive range of plants that is constantly changing,” Mrs Doglione said.

“There are about 360 varieties, including a huge shed full of indoor and shade plants, shrubs, trees and pot plants.”

The nursery used to operate as a wholesaler but opened itself to the general public after the onset of COVID-19 restrictions last year.

Mrs Doglione said many members of the general public were still unaware that they could come to the garden centre.

“We are getting more people but the vast majority still don’t know we exist,” she said.

The nursery is located at 29 Riverview Rd, Riverview, and is open 7am-3pm six days a week.