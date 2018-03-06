Alleged driver fronts court over fatal accident

Tekii looked sombre as he arrived at court. Picture: John Grainger

THE man who allegedly drove the garbage truck which ran over and killed a grandmother while she was out walking her grandson has appeared in court for the first time.

Police claim Teremoana "Tere" Tekii, 27, was behind the wheel of the truck when he reversed up a narrow laneway on Sydney's northern beaches and struck grandmother Hane Mathieson, 58, killing her.

Tekii made a very brief appearance in Manly Local Court before Magistrate Chris Longley.

Wearing sunglasses, a black shirt and tan chinos Tekii looked sombre as he walked into Manly courthouse.

His lawyer did not enter a plea on his behalf and his bail was continued with his matter set down for mention before Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on May 10.

Leaving court Tekii remained silent as he made his way through the waiting media pack accompanied by a female supporter and his lawyer.

Police will allege Tekii reversed the United Resource Management (URM) garbage truck up a narrow, one-way street about 11.45am on Thursday, February 8, crushing Ms Mathieson.

He has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.

In a final act of bravery Ms Mathieson pushed her 18-month-old grandson's pram out of the way at the last minute before the truck hit her as she was walking along Moorilla Street at Dee Why, miraculously saving the little boy's life.

The grandmother cared for the child several days each week while her daughter worked at a pharmacy in North Balgowlah.

The first police officers at the scene of the accident allegedly found Ms Mathieson on the ground behind the garbage truck but were relieved to see the little boy safe in his pram nearby.

Despite emergency services arriving quickly, police said she was "too badly injured" and died at the scene. Her 18-month-old grandson was uninjured.

Witnesses at the scene of the crash said Tekii, the father of a 17-month-old girl, was visibly distressed by the accident.

He was taken for mandatory alcohol and blood testing after the accident.

A week later police and transport authorities grounded two trucks from URM, the company involved in the death of Ms Mathieson and issued 23 defect notices for various mechanics faults and noncompliance issues.

The fatal accident also prompted the Waste Contractors and Recyclers Association (WCRA) of NSW to call on the state government to make it illegal for councils to restrict rubbish collection times because it is too dangerous to navigate the heavy vehicles in peak-hour traffic.

A Northern Beaches Council spokeswoman said its collection start times vary from 5am to 7am.

Tekii is on conditional bail.