Garbage truck catches fire, driver crashes into parked car in Alice Springs
News

by Sarah Matthews
12th May 2021 8:13 AM
A GARBAGE truck has caught fire and a driver has accidentally driven into a parked vehicle in Alice Springs overnight.

Around 3.30pm, police received a report of a garbage truck on fire while driving on the Tom Brown roundabout.

The truck stopped and shed is load onto South Terrace, with police closing the road while firefighters put the fire out.

No one was injured and the truck sustained minor damage.

It is unknown what caused the fire at this time.

Later, around 10pm, police responded to a crash where a driver's vehicle had a mechanical failure causing them to accelerate into a parked car which then smashed into the front of a house.

 

 

 

The residents of the house were evacuated due to structural and electrical damage, with engineers set to attend the residence this morning.

The 55-year-old driving of the car was subjected to a breath test and returned a negative result.

 

 

sarah.matthews1@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Garbage truck catches fire, driver crashes into parked car in Alice Springs

crash fire garbage truck

