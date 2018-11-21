Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Gang of Youths cancels Sydney show

21st Nov 2018 5:07 PM | Updated: 5:08 PM

BAD news for Gang of Youths fans with the Australian rock outfit cancelling tonight's Sydney show at the last minute.

The band has released a statement saying its lead singer Dave Le'aupepe is battling a chest infection and it will "have a serious impact on his ability to perform".

Gang of Youths frontman Dave Le’aupepe performing at the 2018 NRL Grand Final. Picture: Craig Golding
Gang of Youths frontman Dave Le’aupepe performing at the 2018 NRL Grand Final. Picture: Craig Golding

Tonight's show at the Enmore Theatre is the first of six shows in Newtown - a homecoming for the western Sydney band which recently headlined the NRL Grand Final.

Fans are advised the show has been postponed until Thursday, January 31 of next year while those who require a refund can do so until Friday, November 30.

"The band are extremely disappointed to have to do this and apologise profusely to their fans," the statement read.

"The remaining shows of the tour are planned to go ahead as per normal.

editors picks entertainment gang of youths sydney

Top Stories

    Forum makes giving back a little bit easier

    Forum makes giving back a little bit easier

    News IPSWICH residents looking to spend more of their time giving back to the community are invited to learn more about volunteering in a special forum this month.

    • 21st Nov 2018 5:25 PM
    Murder warrant issued over baby's killing

    premium_icon Murder warrant issued over baby's killing

    Crime A homeless man is set to be extradited to NSW.

    ‘Sinkhole’ causes motorway pain

    ‘Sinkhole’ causes motorway pain

    Breaking Emergency roadworks causing major delays

    • 21st Nov 2018 5:03 PM
    Motorhome, vehicles stolen from homes

    Motorhome, vehicles stolen from homes

    Crime Police urge residents to secure their homes

    • 21st Nov 2018 4:59 PM

    Local Partners