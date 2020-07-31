Menu
Ipswich Basketball Association suspends activity in JBS arena.
News

Games suspended as Ipswich faces virus fears

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
31st Jul 2020 12:30 PM
IPSWICH Basketball has announced it will suspend all activity effective immediately at its Bundamba JBS Arena.

Taking to Facebook to share the difficult decision, the association wrote it was a “precautionary measure due to recent COVID cases within the community.”

The association was advised yesterday morning that one of its members had attended the Peak Thai restaurant at the same time as one of the women who has since tested positive to COVID-19 and was charged for lying about a trip to Melbourne.

The member has not attended IBA since that visit.

The association said it would monitor testing numbers over the coming days.

“Our staff have acted swiftly to ensure the health and safety of our basketball and wider communities,” the association said.

“This is a precautionary measure due to recent COVID cases within the Ipswich community. We intend to watch the numbers from testing over the coming days.

“Currently we are hoping that this is just for our fixtures held on Thursday 30th July & Saturday 1st August.

“I personally would like to thank our members, officials, spectators and most importantly our amazing staff for their resilience during the last few months as we navigated through this pandemic.

“We are hoping to be back to normal fixtures from Monday.”

