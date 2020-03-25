Game’s not over for Fox League

NRL fans can add a side of laughter to their breakfast on the weekend with Matty Johns, Brian Fletcher, Gorden Tallis and Nathan Hindmarsh taking over Fox League Live on Saturday mornings.

The new show is only one of many that rugby league fanatics hungry for NRL news and entertainment can sink their teeth into with 38 hours of live content during the week on Fox League.

The dedicated league channel on Foxtel has made changes to its current line-up after the NRL moved to suspend season 2020 as the coronavirus crisis escalates.

Sports nuts will be able to get their NRL fix every day of the week and kick start their morning with a new program, Fox League Mornings LIVE.

Matty Johns, Yvonne Sampson and Michael Ennis will still be on hand. Photo: Sam Ruttyn

The morning chat show will kick-off at 7am from Monday to Friday with Yvonne Sampson in the hosts chair. She'll be joined by Matty Johns and Mick Ennis.

Fox League Live will also air from 3pm to 6pm with commentator Dan Ginnane at the helm, alongside Braith Anasta and Steve Roach.

The show will also run on the weekend with the morning show on live from 9am until midday on Saturday and Sunday.

Fox League will turn to its extensive pool of talent during the shutdown period to provide NRL fans the latest news, analysis and entertainment.

Four-time premiership winner turned footy analyst Cooper Cronk will join the Fox League Live coverage on Thursday night. Former South Sydney forward Sam Burgess will be on Thursday and Friday morning.

Even when the footy stops, this lot won’t. Photo: David Swift.

The popular show The Late Show with Matty Johns will continue to air every Thursday night from 9pm.

The new program schedule will likely be in place until the NRL resumes the season.

Programs like NRL 360, Controversy Corner, Sunday Night with Matty Johns and the Big League Wrap are on hold while the game is in shutdown.

Fox Sports' Head of Television, Steve Crawley, said the new line-up would give rugby league fans some much deserved respite from the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"So many people are at home, so many people are doing the right thing and self isolating and I reckon our guys are pretty good company for them. It's not all serious and dour stuff, they've been having fun telling stories," he said.

On Monday afternoon ARL Commission Chairman Peter V'landys and NRL CEO Todd Greenberg moved to suspend the 2020 season effective immediately after a bio security expert advised the game's bosses it was no longer safe to continue playing.

Monday to Friday

7am-9am FOX LEAGUE Mornings LIVE - with Yvonne Sampson, Matty Johns and Mick Ennis

3pm-6pm FOX LEAGUE LIVE - with Dan Ginnane, Braith Anasta and Steve Roach

Tuesday

The Fan - with Andrew Voss and Lara Pitt

Friday

The Professor and Barney

Thursday

9pm The Late Show with Matty Johns

Saturday and Sunday

9am-12pm FOX LEAGUE Mornings LIVE - with Matty Johns,

3pm-6pm FOX LEAGUE LIVE - with Brian Fletcher, Gorden Tallis and Nathan Hindmarsh

Originally published as Game's not over for Fox League