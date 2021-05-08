Games jab hubs confirmed as Brissy bid still working on IOC

Australian Olympics boss John Coates has warned the Brisbane Games bid is still working to win over the IOC as he confirmed Tokyo athletes would start receiving their COVID jabs at hubs set up at institutes of sport across the country this week.

Mr Coates said the Brisbane bid was working hard to answer questions submitted by the Future Host Commission as it tries to take the next step towards possibly winning the Games, which could be as soon as July.

Mt Coates also confirmed Australian athletes returning from the Tokyo Games would complete 14 days quarantine on their return but it would be outside the returning passengers quarantine quota caps.

"They have to do 14 days and we are making our own arrangements as to where they will go so they are not inconveniencing any other Australians.," Mr Coates said.

"We will make our own arrangements as to accommodation at our own expense but they will make sure they comply with all the State Government and Federal Government requirements."

He said the AOC would be paying for the quarantine and that athletes would start receiving the Pfizer COVID vaccinations at the Queensland Institute of Sport and others across the country this coming week.

Supplied artist impression of the proposed Gabba redevelopment if Brisbane won the rights to the 20332 Olympic Games

Speaking after the AOC annual general meeting, Mr Coates said the Tokyo Games were definitely going ahead but that athletes - who he hoped at least 90 per cent would be vaccinated - would be kept separate from the Japanese public.

He said Australian athletes were "desperate to compete" at the Games despite their families not being able to watch them from the stands and the other challenges created by COVID.

Mr Coates said the Brisbane Games organisers were working hard to answer IOC questions in their bid to seize on their "preferred candidate" headstart.

"We're exclusively the preferred candidate so the IOC has parked the other cities," Mr Coates said.

"If we fell over they would have an opportunity again.

"We are going through now a very, very detailed due diligence.

"We've got a lot of work to do."

In June 2019, The Courier-Mail and sister SEQ mastheads officially backed the bid with front page editorials and has continued to fuel the push for the 2032 Games and the billions of dollars and 100,000 jobs it promises for Queensland.

The SEQ Council of Mayors proposed a Games bid to fast-track public transport with a feasibility study which gathered momentum on the back of The Courier-Mail's Future SEQ campaign that warned the southeast risked grinding to a halt as major roads hit peak congestion by the early 2030s as the population grew from 3.5m to 5.5m people.

In his report to the AOC, Mr Coates said the Brisbane Games would be aligned with the IOC's model of reduced costs but "the opportunity provides a compelling alignment of

Brisbane 2032 with fast-tracked capital investment for rail and road infrastructure and other government stimulus initiatives, including funding for community health, wellbeing and sporting legacies as Australia emerges from the pandemic."

Originally published as Games jab hubs confirmed as Brisbane bid still working on IOC