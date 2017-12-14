Games hope thriving on Ipswich training

David, known as "Lemsy" around Ipswich, has been with the QT since 1984. He has been sports editor for more than two decades and has won numerous awards for his sports writing, including being named APN Journalist of the Year and Sports Editor of the Year. Away from work, he enjoys fishing, spending time with his family and watching sport.

IPSWICH Olympic Weightlifting Academy competitor Leo Lark is enjoying his training at Dinmore.

Working with former Olympian and four-time Commonwealth Games representative Deb Acason is a major bonus as he tries to make the Australian team for next year's international championships at the Gold Coast.

"She's a good training partner, good inspiration,'' Lark said, preparing to contest the latest Commonwealth Games trials this weekend.

"She's got good know-how and motivation.

"I think I've got a good shot.''

Lark, 21, trains three times a week with Acason at their Dinmore venue, shared with Crossfit Electrify.

The Sinnamon Park weightlifter heads to Sydney, set to compete in the 85kg class on Sunday having won the national 77kg title in Hobart.

Acason has been happy with the engineering student's progress since he joined the Academy in June.

"Leo is a very hard worker,'' she said.

"He is really good at taking in technical info and applying it to his lifting immediately and that has allowed him to significantly improve his technique in the last few months.

"Weights that he couldn't get near when he first started are now easily flying up over his head so I'm really happy at the improvement he's made.''

Having won a gold, silver and bronze medal at four Commonwealth Games since 2002, Acason offered Lark some valuable encouragement.

"It's more just a bit of technical feedback and just pumping him up at training when he has to do the big lifts,'' she said.

"I've just been trying to give him confidence.

"Give the advice that 'don't worry if you feel a bit tired in training, you are still going to be fresh coming into the comp'.

"The biggest thing with weightlifting is just to be confident. You can't be hesitant . . . just be 100 per cent confident when you go out there that you're going to smash it and show everyone what you can do.''

As he prepares for his Games bid, Lark said weightlifting provided a personal challenge.

"You get a lot of sastisfaction when you know you've done it well,'' he said.