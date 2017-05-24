Game, set and match: No more Ipswich Open

BASE LINE: The Ipswich Open tennis tournament will no longer be held at the George Alder Tennis Centre after the current committee made the tough decision to cancel the annual event.

RISING costs and lack of sponsorship has brought an end to one the most prestigious sporting events in Ipswich.

After 15 years as a volunteer organiser, Jill Franklin dropped a bombshell on the competitors at the conclusion of this year's Ipswich Open.

Joining the recently cancelled Bundaberg Open, the annual Ipswich tennis tournament had seen its final year.

"I called Tennis Queensland to let them know," Franklin said.

"They tried to turn it around but the guidelines are so strenuous,"

"We told the players and since then there have been numerous messages and spoken disappointment from their perspective."

A highlight of the Queensland clay court calendar, the Ipswich Open had grown in leaps and bounds since returning to Ipswich in 2002.

In 2003 the Ipswich District Junior Tennis Association came on board and expanded the event to include a junior tournament.

Rising to become part of Queensland's Clay Court Circuit, the Open has since suffered due to increasing pressure from the governing tennis bodies and a lack of support from the Ipswich City Council.

"The council in the beginning were really good because they wanted the centre used," Franklin said. "They want us to be self-sufficient and I understand that as well.

"But it's not going to happen because of the guidelines and prize-money Tennis Queensland and Tennis Australia expect us to have.

"We need a buffer to be able to run these events because if it does rain all moneys have to be refunded but the court hire must still be paid. On the amount council are giving us right now it's just not viable."

Struggling under the prize money placed on the major events, Franklin said the cost of court hire was the final nail in the Open coffin.

"No court hire would absolutely have made it viable," she said.

"We are the only tournament in Queensland that has to pay court hire. Every other tournament court hire is absorbed by court management.

"That has been suggested to the council when we do the sports grants.

"We used to have volunteers do most of the work but now Tennis Australia don't allow that. "We have to pay for supervisors, referees, umpires and lines people who are appointed by Tennis Australia which includes their travel and allowances."

Despite the mounting pressure, the Ipswich Open continued to attract top quality players who used the clay tournament as a springboard for their professional careers.

A former champion of the Ipswich Open 18 and Under event, Queenslander John Millman went on to play in the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

"I am absolutely proud of it," Franklin said.

"Some of the players we've had come out have come back every year.

"The tournament here is based on European clay which attracts players who want to compete on the European circuit. This is their training ground.

"They do have clay at Tennyson but not a lot of tournaments. There are already players from this year's Ipswich Open who have gone to Asia."

Defending the decision to cancel future events, Franklin said there was little her small committee could have done to avoid the current situation.

"I don't care what anyone says," she said.

"No one as a volunteer will put the amount of time and effort (into the tournament) as we have.

"Everybody wants to be paid but throughout all those years we remained volunteers.

"All these outsiders think we must be getting paid but the answer is no.

"The only people who get paid are those from Tennis Queensland."