ON THE BALL: Llewellyn Motors representatives Matthew Taylor-Farrington and Chris Hunter join with Ipswich Force basketballers Garrett Hall, Jason Ralph and Kyle Harvey in celebrating the renaming of the Ipswich stadium. Rob Williams
Deal is 'perfect relationship' for Ipswich identities

by Firm Focus with Ashley Jones
1st May 2018 11:00 AM

TWO well-known Ipswich identities, Ipswich Ipswich Force basketball team and Llewellyn Motors, have teamed up as part of the vehicle dealership's sponsorship activities in the community.

The long-time neighbours realised they had common ground which has led to a "perfect relationship" being established.

Llewelyn Motors marketing, IT and compliance manager Matthew Taylor-Farrington said it became obvious that a partnership should be developed.

"Since I started about 13 years ago, I have been asking why we do not sponsor the stadium. The opportunity opened up and we expressed our interest in coming on board and so we are now sponsors," Mr Taylor-Farrington said.

"We are very excited to be partnering.

"As part of our relationship, we are opening up our carpark for overflow."

The stadium, which now displays the sponsor's name proudly, is a popular destination for a large number of locals. The Ipswich Force is growing in popularity - it was made public on March 30 and has gained much interest and support.

"Further to our support of the club, members of Ipswich Basketball can be part of the Local Legends Program," Mr Taylor-Farrington said.

"When a car is purchased from us or when you get a service for your vehicle, then we put dollars back to the club.

"This means dollars go back to Ipswich Basketball and everyone involved is helping.

"Llewellyn's has a proud history of supporting local sport.

"We also support the Ipswich Jets, the AFL -Cats and we are a motoring partner with the Brisbane Broncos, which started this year.

"This is a natural extension to our sponsorships and our focus aligns perfectly."

There is no doubt that Ross and Wade Llewellyn believe in the local community and are part of it.

"We welcome all clubs and groups to join up to our Local Legends program," he said.

"People can check out details at our website.

"Myself or Chris Hunter attend local group meetings to talk over needs.

"We are very serious about this and want it to work well for local groups. The more they use our services the more money we can put back into the community.

"We look forward to growing our relationship with Ipswich Basketball. It is exciting to welcome them into our family."

