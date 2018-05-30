GoT scene that caused violent death threats

The actor who played Olly in Game of Thrones received death threats over his character’s infamous scene with Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington.

The actor who played Olly in Game of Thrones received death threats over his character’s infamous scene with Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington.

GAME Of Thrones star Brenock O'Connor has revealed he got sick death threats when he killed Kit Harington's character in the hit series - when he was just 15.

One American fan threatened to kill his family after O'Connor's character, Olly, stabbed Jon Snow in the last episode of series five, which aired in June 2015.

But the English actor, now 18, told The Sun that he saw the positive to the harrowing experience.

"I woke up and I had a tweet from a random guy in America, and it hadn't even come out in England because it was aired the night before in America, and it was, 'I'm going to murder you and your family and rape their corpses and feed it to my dogs,'" O'Connor told the publication.

"I was 15 at the time and was like 'OK, so that's out there.' But you've just got to take it because you've done a believable job. Pat yourself on the back … You've just got to let it skim over you - it's not real."

In the fantasy show, O'Connor's character Olly tricks Jon, played by Kit, 31, into going outside by claiming one of the wildlings has recently seen his uncle Benjen Stark.

Once in the courtyard, the mutinous men of the Night's Watch take it in turns to stab their commander muttering "Traitor" - including Olly.

Fans were furious with Olly.

The betrayal is triggered by Jon letting wildlings settle on the other side of the wall, which many of his men see as a betrayal.

It wasn’t a great moment for our hero.

However, their revenge is short-lived as Jon was resurrected by Melisandre the following season.

It came a year after his character murdered Jon's lover Ygritte.

"I had no idea it was coming until three weeks before I shot it," O'Connor said.

"They just send you the script two episodes at a time and I got it and went, 'Wow this is huge but people are going to hate me,' because obviously I killed Ygritte the year before.

"I was like, I'm taking them all out. I knew when I was coming back. No one told me but I knew that if I was coming back for season six I was not going to survive.

"There's no way you can kill two main characters and get away with it."

The young star also praised Harington, who he described as "just professional until the end."

"He is a lovely man - he will joke about, he will have a laugh with you just like everyone else will, but everyone knows when the laughter needs to stop and the work needs to start."

