Jon Snow in tears in new GoT doco

Kit Harrington was teary at the final Game of Thrones table read, in a scene from HBO's documentary, The Last Throne. Picture: HBO

He's known for playing brooding action hero Jon Snow but Kit Harrington was reduced to tears while shooting the final Game of Thrones episode.

In a trailer for upcoming HBO documentary The Last Watch, Harrington is shown visibly upset as the cast gathered for the series' final-ever table read.

The Last Watch tracks the making of GoT's eighth and final series and features interviews with the cast and crew, including a revealing insight at how they made the movie-style final series.

"I could not have worked harder, I really have given this everything I've had," one producer says in The Last Watch.

Winter (and tears) are coming! Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen. Picture: HBO

The two-hour doco is set to air in the US on May 26 - a week after GoT's final episode, with an Australian screen-date to be confirmed.

The trailer also teased Emilia Clarke's final scene as Daenerys Targaryen

Meantime, the Game of Thrones' spin-off with the working title Bloodmoon has reportedly started filming in Belfast.

The new series, set more than five thousand years before the events of the current series, will follow the story of the Children Of The Forest.

A source told The Sun: "Thrones fans will be delighted to hear things have started with the prequel".

Oscar nominee Naomi Watts will play the lead role in the HBO series, which will explore the "horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the White Walkers".

Naomi Watts stars in the upcoming GoT spin-off, Bloodline. Picture: Getty Images

Game Of Thrones author George RR Martin has previously confirmed that none of the characters or actors from the current GoT series will appear in the prequel, because it is set so many years beforehand, The Sun reports.

Three more Game of Thrones prequels are also planned, with the original series due to end on Monday.