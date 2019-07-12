Game changing project for region's drought-hit farmers

WEED KILLERS: LVRC environmental and pest coordinator Belinda Whelband, East Haldon organic farmer Jules Schmidt, Mayor Tanya Milligan, Glen Cairn horse breeder Kate Wolyncevic and project coordinator Kate Burns. Mr Schmidt and Ms Wolyncevic were among more than 40 landowners trained and paid to control invasive weeds on their properties.

WEED KILLERS: LVRC environmental and pest coordinator Belinda Whelband, East Haldon organic farmer Jules Schmidt, Mayor Tanya Milligan, Glen Cairn horse breeder Kate Wolyncevic and project coordinator Kate Burns. Mr Schmidt and Ms Wolyncevic were among more than 40 landowners trained and paid to control invasive weeds on their properties. Dominic Elsome

CASH in their pockets and a better knowledge of weeds have been the benefits of a new project supporting drought-hit farmers.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council has completed the Ridges, Rangelands and Riparian Environmental Project with Mayor Tanya Milligan saying the initiative assisted local farmers facing a down-turn due to drought, generated economic stimulus and effectively managed invasive weeds.

More than 40 people were paid to manage and treat weeds on public land adjacent to their property.

"To use herbicides, participants required an agricultural distribution and control licence and council facilitated the relevant training for individuals to obtain the qualifications," Mayor Milligan said.

Glen Cairn horse breeder Kate Wolyncevic was one of the participants, and said the program meant she and her family would be able to better manage their land into the future.

"We've got a greater understanding of how the weeds in our creek work, and we've got a great understanding of how to deal with them," Ms Wolyncevic said.

Cat's claw was one of the many invasive weeds targeted by the program. Renee Albrecht

East Haldon organic farmer Jules Schmidt has been working inter-state for the past six years due to a bad run of seasons on the farm.

He said the program had given his family a "big hand up", with the training and pay from the program being a game changer for him and the wider community.

"Just to have that little bit of extra money come in that we can bring into town and just do something simple, like take the kids out for a meal," Mr Schmidt said.

"Any dollar that we were given through the funding has gone directly back into Gatton."

More than 42km of creek reserve was targeted through the program and Cr Milligan said the entire project would go a long way in assisting the local community during their time of need.

"Through the project, over $200,000 was injected directly back in to the local economy," she said.

"When our farmers hurt, everyone hurts."

The project was predominantly funded by the Commonwealth Government's Drought Communities Programme-Extension grant.

READ MORE: Mayor explains where $1m drought funds will be spent

Lockyer Valley Regional Council had previously been criticised for its allocation of grant money under the scheme, and Cr Milligan said the success of the environmental project was a vindication of the council's approach.

"It was disappointing that there was misinformation and lack of understanding about the project," she said.

"People weren't aware of what the criteria was, not just for our council but all councils.

"This is an incredibly successful project that the benefits are very obvious... and those benefits will be long term."