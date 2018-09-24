GALLERY: Winning pics show Ipswich at its natural best

STUNNING images capturing Ipswich's natural wonders have been named the winners of Ipswich City Council's 2018 Enviroplan Photo Competition.

There were 1513 entries in the six categories, with this competition having the largest number of entries in the past three years.

For the first time in the history of the Enviroplan Photo Competition, Instagram was used as a method of entry into any of the categories.

The medium was embraced by happy snappers, accounting for 270 of the total entries.

The best Enviroplan Photo Competition images will be showcased in council's free Enviroplan calendar.

An exhibition will also be on display at the Queens Park Education Centre during the school holidays.

A council spokesperson said every year there were amazing entries to the Enviroplan Photo Competition showcasing the best of our environment.

"An important part of the Ipswich Enviroplan program is encouraging greater appreciation of our local environment, and inspiring action to protect our natural areas," she said.

"Participating in the Enviroplan Photo Competition encourages people to get outdoors and explore Ipswich's natural beauty, which inspires a stronger awareness and self-driven protection of natural environments."

See more at enviroplanphotocomp.com.au

2018 winners