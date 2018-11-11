GALLERY: Winners from the 2018 City of Ipswich Sports Awards

TWO international achievers capped a wonderful celebration at the 2018 City of Ipswich Sports Awards on Friday night.

Winter Olympian Deanna Lockett was crowned The Queensland Times-Senior Sportsperson of the Year at the North Ipswich Corporate Centre on Friday night.

Olympic prospect, taekwondo gold medallist Tamzin Christoffel, was named City of Ipswich Junior Sportsperson of the Year.

Other individual winners were Darryl Kitching (Volunteer of the Year), Aaron Gotting (Official of the Year), Peter Reeves (Coach of the Year) and Steven Graham (Masters Sportsperson of the Year).

The Goodna Sapphires netball side was named Team of the Year.

The Ipswich and West Moreton BMX Club received the prestigious Sporting Organisation of the Year honour.

More than 220 guests attended the gala event with rugby league legend Shane Webcke as Master of Ceremonies.

Ipswich City Council were major backers of the awards, officially represented by Bryce Hines, the Chief Operating Officer Works Parks and Recreation.

The awards were also supported the QT, Aussie Home Loans and University of Southern Queensland.