GALLERY: Wining and dining at Eat Local Week

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
11th May 2020 8:00 AM
IT'S usually at this time of the year farmers, producers and chefs from across the Scenic Rim begin checking their paddocks and recipes in preparation of the hugely popular Eat Local Week.

Thousands of people from all over southeast Queensland travel to the region each year to experience the taste of the Scenic Rim by taking part in long degustation lunches, farm tours, cooking classes and more.

Sadly, the current COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation this year's event, which was to be the event's 10th anniversary.

Thankfully, organisers have already begun preparations for next year's festivities.

For more information about Eat Local Week, log onto www.eatlocalweek.com.au

As our belly's grumble at the thought of missing out on all the region's delectable flavours, here is a look back at some of the best photographs from Eat Local Week events from 2018-19.

