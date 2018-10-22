Menu
Warren Sander and Christine Kilmister at Saturday's BCNA mini field of women tribute event.
Warren Sander and Christine Kilmister at Saturday's BCNA mini field of women tribute event.

Community

GALLERY: Willowbank Raceway taken over with pink women

Emma Clarke
by
22nd Oct 2018 12:00 PM

DRAG racing was a part of Warren and Terri Sander's lives but on Saturday Mr Sander and his family went to Willowbank alone.

READ MORE: Family's pink tribute for drag racing queen

Australian Drag Champion Terri Sander was a super sprint racer and championed 'mini field of women' events at Willowbank Raceway between 2008 and 2014. She died of breast cancer in January, when she was 61.

Warren and his family brought the event back on Saturday in Terri's honour and to raise funds and awareness of Breast Cancer Network Australia.

See the photos here.

    Local Partners