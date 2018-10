GREAT FUN: There were lots of keen golfers who attended the QT Golf Day at Sandy Gallop Golf Course. Pictured here are Mitchell Haviland, Brett Lawton and Grant Haviland.

AVID golfers took to the green at Sandy Gallop Golf Course to take part in the annual QT Golf Day.

The Golf Day is one of the QT's much-loved fundraisers, with money going back into the local community.

Money raised from this event will be donated back to Ipswich Hospice, a seven-bed private healthcare facility providing quality end of ife palliative care to terminally ill people, and support to their families.