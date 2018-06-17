Menu
200 PHOTOS: What went down at the Ipswich Cup

17th Jun 2018 9:18 AM
THE turf was measured and mown, the champagne on ice and outfits primed for the race that stops the city.

That was before tens of thousands of people descended on the Ipswich Turf Club for Ipswich Cup day yesterday, some emerging with pockets lined with winnings and others without their shoes.

Organisers  worked for months to make sure this year's event was one for the history books - both on and off the track.

There were 5000sqm of marquees set up, 10,000 lime and lemon slices ready for Coronas, 150,000 pre-packaged drinks in the fridge, 10,000 chairs in place and 6km of temporary fencing ready.

More than 20,000 people were expected to attend, with clear and fresh winter weather enticing punters trackside, beaten only by the record set at 24,000 after the 2011 floods.

Popular racing identities Darren Weir, Gai Waterhouse and Chris Waller will attend, while in the marquees, popular football and reality TV stars were invited.

