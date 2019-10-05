Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRUCK CONVOY: Hayley Menz has been a truck driver for 15 years.
TRUCK CONVOY: Hayley Menz has been a truck driver for 15 years. Ebony Graveur
News

GALLERY: Truck convoy descends on Lockyer Valley town

Ebony Graveur
by
5th Oct 2019 4:42 PM

FOR THE fourth time, Hayley Menz attended Lights on the Hill.

This time, she brought her partner with her to take part in the enormous convoy, which attracted hundreds of truck drivers along the Warrego Highway and to the Gatton Showgrounds.

"It was my partner's first Lights on the Hill, so he was pretty amazed with the turnout," Ms Menz said.

The truck driver of 15 years said she had attended the annual event several times previously but, this time, her mind was on two friends who had driven trucks their entire lives and recently passed away.

"They didn't lose their lives driving trucks - one of our friends had a heart attack," she said.

Another of Ms Menz's friends lost his battle with cancer early this year.

"I grew up around him as he was good friends with my dad," she said.

"He used to come to our house growing up and he was always good for a chat and had a beautiful smile."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Ms Menz grew up around truck drivers and joined the industry at 19 when she began driving in her dad's company.

"My dad has always been a truckie and so has my uncle... I wanted to be like dad and drive a truck, too," she said.

When she first began driving trucks, she noticed the industry was male-dominated but took it as an extra challenge.

"When I first started, there weren't many women driving but there are a few driving now," she said.

"The freedom of the road and the responsibility (attracted me to the industry)... And I love driving - the job in general - and it was a challenge. I wanted to drive like the boys could."

gatton lights on the hill lights on the hill convoy truck convoy trucks
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Specialist police forced to ‘babysit’ climate protesters

    premium_icon Specialist police forced to ‘babysit’ climate protesters

    Crime An elite police squad tasked with taking down high-risk offenders is wasting hundreds of hours babysitting protesters intent on clogging Brisbane’s CBD

    Blood on whose hands? The epidemic we can no longer ignore

    premium_icon Blood on whose hands? The epidemic we can no longer ignore

    Opinion 55 women killed in 2019 - this is our national shame!

    Bittersweet celebration after school boundary change

    premium_icon Bittersweet celebration after school boundary change

    Education 'People living out of the catchment can still apply'.