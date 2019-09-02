Menu
GALLERY: Students get an early crack at university

2nd Sep 2019 2:36 PM

ABOUT 100 high school students have spent the past six months getting a head start on their future university degrees.

The University of Southern Queensland (USQ) Head Start program offers high-achieving Year 11 and 12 students the chance to undertake university study while finishing high school.

A group of successful Head Start graduates were celebrated last week with 14 students receiving their certificates at USQ Springfield.

Students who successfully finish Head Start gain entry and academic credit into related USQ degrees provided they have met the program pre-requisites. Go to www.usq.edu.au/head-start.

