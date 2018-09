Darren Hallesy Full Profile Login to follow

THE suits and best dresses were out for the opening night of Strictly Ballroom on Friday night.

After months of rehearsals, it was a sold-out debut for the latest production by the Ipswich Musical Theatre Company, who is presenting the show for the first time in Queensland since 2015.

The show runs until September 23, and the QT was there to capture all the glamour of the opening night.