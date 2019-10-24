Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nev Crane, Adam Doyle, Jeff Haley and Paul Dixon at the QT Golf Day at Sandy Gallop Golf Club on Thursday.
Nev Crane, Adam Doyle, Jeff Haley and Paul Dixon at the QT Golf Day at Sandy Gallop Golf Club on Thursday. Rob Williams
News

GALLERY: See who was spotted at the QT Hospice Golf Day

Ashleigh Howarth
by
24th Oct 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AVID golfers and those who like to hit the green occasionally enjoyed a sunny day out at Sandy Gallop for the annual QT Hospice Golf Day.

The day was labelled a success, with 36 teams signing up for the fundraiser, with proceeds from the day going to Ipswich Hospice, a seven-bed palliative care facility in Eastern Heights.

Ipswich Hospice Foundation director of nursing Carol Hope said "it was great to see so many people from the Ipswich community come and support Ipswich Hospice by spending the day on the golf course."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
ipswich ipswich hospice sandy gallop golf club
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Police investigate suspicious device taped to gas bottle

    premium_icon Police investigate suspicious device taped to gas bottle

    News 'It was definitely there to cause some concern for the people at Brothers Leagues Club.'

    • 24th Oct 2019 3:40 PM
    Insult that sparked vicious train stabbing

    premium_icon Insult that sparked vicious train stabbing

    News Two-minute train ride quickly turns violent

    Women learn basic car care tips in special workshop

    premium_icon Women learn basic car care tips in special workshop

    News Mechanics guide woman through oil checks, tyre changes

    Grass fire affecting Warrego Hwy in Lockyer Valley

    Grass fire affecting Warrego Hwy in Lockyer Valley

    News A grass fire burning near the Warrego Highway is affecting the westbound lanes