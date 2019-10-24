GALLERY: See who was spotted at the QT Hospice Golf Day

Nev Crane, Adam Doyle, Jeff Haley and Paul Dixon at the QT Golf Day at Sandy Gallop Golf Club on Thursday.

AVID golfers and those who like to hit the green occasionally enjoyed a sunny day out at Sandy Gallop for the annual QT Hospice Golf Day.

The day was labelled a success, with 36 teams signing up for the fundraiser, with proceeds from the day going to Ipswich Hospice, a seven-bed palliative care facility in Eastern Heights.

Ipswich Hospice Foundation director of nursing Carol Hope said "it was great to see so many people from the Ipswich community come and support Ipswich Hospice by spending the day on the golf course."