Perfect day to cruise
Community

GALLERY: Personal touch to Cruise for Cancer

Peter Hardwick
by
26th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
HER first Cruise for Cancer ride was 17 years in the making for Sally Bothwick.

Mrs Bothwick lost her husband Rick to cancer 17 years ago and it had been her husband's wish to take her on a Harley Davidson ride.

"When he got sick we went on a holiday to the Gold Coast and he found a brochure about Harley Davidson rides," she explained.

"We had two small children at the time and I couldn't go without him and he was too sick to go so we didn't.

 

"This is actually the fulfilment of my husband's wish 17 years later.

"I would like to say a heartfelt thanks to my sponsor (E and E Waste), I wouldn't be doing this on my own."

Mrs Bothwick rode pillion passenger on the back of Rob McGrigor's 2011 Heritage Softail Harley Davidson for the 205km ride from Queens Park to Ma Mar Creek, back up the Range to Southbrook, returning to Toowoomba via the western end of the new Toowoomba Bypass.

Sponsored by The Rotary Club of Toowoomba City and the Darling Downs Harley Owners Group (HOGS), the ride has raised almost $300,000 since its inception with all proceeds going to the Cancer Council of Queensland and, more specifically, the Olive McMahon Lodge in Toowoomba.

cruise for cancer
Toowoomba Chronicle

