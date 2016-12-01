35°
GALLERY: Opera right at home at Rockton

Emma Clarke
| 1st Dec 2016 5:00 AM
GRAND HOME: Rockton will come alive with opera on the weekend.
GRAND HOME: Rockton will come alive with opera on the weekend.

HIDDEN beyond the hustle and bustle of Ipswich and featuring a Victorian-era mansion aesthetic, Rockton's ballroom is set to relive its 1850s glory days and come alive with opera on the weekend.

The National Trust of Queensland will open Rockton's ballroom doors on Saturday to present an intimate seasonal music experience by Soiree Musicales Quintette, A Christmas Songbook.

The iconic home was once considered a country residence and the original structure was progressively extended over time into the grand home it is today.

"Last time Soirees Musicales performed at Rockton, the roof nearly blew off the grand old girl," National Trust Queensland Ipswich and West Moreton Branch member liaison Simone Hubbard said.

"It was truly a unique experience for the classical music lovers of Ipswich, and they are going to do it again, this time at the most special time of the year. It should be heart-thumping and soul-moving to say the least.

"The stunning event will take place in the Rockton ballroom where visitors will be able to experience Victorian seasonal music the way it was intended.

"We are truly lucky in Ipswich to have such generous home owners willing to open their doors for such an event."

Ms Hubbard said Rockton was a perfect example of Ipswich heritage.

"A lot of followers are interested in heritage and old homes and this seems to align with lovely events where you have beautiful music.

"People are able to have a glass of something special, it's completely soul shaking and moving."

Bookings are essential as limited tickets remain.

Book through 4MBS on 0738471717 or online at www.4mbs.com.au. Follow GreatHousesOfIpswich on social media to keep up with latest events and open homes.

Topics:  christams ipswich national trust opera rockton

