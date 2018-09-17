GALLERY: Ipswich netball, hockey grand final fever

Menu
News

17th Sep 2018 1:31 PM

EXCELLENT crowds braved the warmer weather to cheer on their players and teams in the latest round of grand final fever.

After major rugby league grand finals last weekend, it was hockey and netball in the community spotlight over the weekend.

Ipswich Hockey Complex was buzzing with excitement as eight senior grand finals were played on Friday night and Saturday.

Up the road at Limestone Park, hundreds of netballers and their supporters were involved in a fantastic day of action.

Players of all ages represented their clubs at Ipswich Netball Association's annual grand final program.

As the day became hotter, so too did the quality of sport on show at both popular sporting venues.

