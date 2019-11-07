Menu
The former Pizza Hut at Booval Fair.
GALLERY: Looking back at Booval Fair's 50 year history

Ashleigh Howarth
7th Nov 2019 4:00 PM | Updated: 8th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
AS Booval Fair prepares for it's 50th birthday celebrations this weekend, we take a look back at how the centre has changed over the past five decades.

Long before the shopping centre was built, it was farmland, and later became known as the Booval Open Fields, a space for local schoolchildren to come and play.

As the city began to grow and more people moved into the area, work began on the parcel of land to incorporate a number of buildings. These included one building belonging to the West Moreton Co-Operative Society and later on, Polar Ice Works, which then became known as Dick's Ice Works.

The owners of Dick's Ice Works also built a tennis court there.

In 1969 the centre, formally known as The Woolworths Family Centre opened, and featured two major retailers, Woolworths and Big W.

The shopping centre we know today is vastly different to the one that opened its doors in 1969.

 

