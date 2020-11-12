Menu
GALLERY: Ipswich business awards in photos

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
12th Nov 2020 4:00 PM
AFTER a year fraught with hurdles, Ipswich business owners, leaders, team members and entrepreneurs dressed in their best and gathered for a night of celebration.

More than 300 guests rolled up to the City of Ipswich 2020 Business Excellence Awards on Saturday evening, spilling across two venues – the Ipswich Civic Centre and the Turf Club.

Awards were presented to ten standout candidates across categories including innovation in business; community involvement; customer service; business person of the year; young business person of the year; small business of the year; business of the year; food and agribusiness of the year, and the Ipswich Region Chamber of Commerce President’s Award.

Here are some photos from the night, snapped by photographer Adam Sekli.

