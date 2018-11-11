GALLERY: Hundreds show respects at Remembrance Day

HUNDREDS of people showed their respects at Remembrance Day ceremonies across Ipswich on Sunday.



This year marks 100 years since the end of World War I, the Centenary of Armistice, and groups across Ipswich held special services to mark the occasion.



At the Workshops Rail Museum Honour Stone service, young Air Force cadets, War Widows and Legacy representatives joined the crowd in laying wreaths and flowers.



After the services, the community had the chance to ride in the same steam train World War I troops used, 100 years after the war ended.

Queensland Pioneer Steam Railway has one of the few remaining steam locomotives form the war era and one of even fewer that are sill operating.



The Queensland Pioneer Steam Railway Remembrance 100 Troop Train memorial service and military field day at Swanbank Station on the weekend was an opportunity for the community to go back in time on the train.



PB15-448 was made in 1908 and operated on troop trains throughout Queensland during the war.



Chairman Robert Shearer said the event was a timely snapshot of war history in Queensland, on the 100th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended fighting in World War I.

Around Australia, steam railways hauled recruiting trains and troop movement trains as part of the war effort.

"Attendees are able to soak up some of the war time atmosphere as they travel to the event on the troop train with re-enactors from that period and cadets from today's military," Mr Shearer said.

