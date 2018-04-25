GALLERY: Hundreds come together at Bundamba

BUNDAMBA'S Honour Stone park was filled with voices of the Blackstone Ipswich Cambrian Youth Choir and the Salvation Army band for Anzac Day.

Hundreds of people took the time to remember the sacrifices of everyday Australians.

Led by Padre Major Rod Strong, the Bundamba Anzac Observance Committee patron is World War II veteran Keith Pennell, 92, who served in an Australian General Transport Company at Morotai Island and then went into Hiroshima following the atom bomb.

BUNDAMBA SERVICE: The Anzac Day 2018 memorial at Bundamba Honour Stone was led by BAOC Padre, Major Rod Strong. Ross Irby

Laying his wreath, Mr Pennell threw a small eucalypt branch of leaves in the air as a symbolic gesture to remember WWI Aussie soldiers who would burn gum leaves sent to them in the post by their families to remind them of home.

The guard, or Catafalque party, mounted at the stone Bundamba Cenotaph was the 6th Engineer Support Regiment from Amberley.

For Mr Strong Anzac Day services are akin to being the funeral services that families were not able to have for their loved.

And a reminder of the value of life, freedom and to thank God for their sacrifice, and to reflect not on loss but on duty, mateship, the sense of self-worth and decency in the face of dreadful odds.

It was fitting that after the One Minute Silence and the reading of the Anzac Ode by Mr Pennell, the sounds of two RAAF fighters were heard as they banked in the distance.

It would not be Anzac Day without our New Zealand brothers and sisters, ably represented by Kiwi Vietnam veteran, Reg Tohia, who sang its anthem in Maori.