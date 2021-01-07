Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Photos from the 2011 floods in Ipswich.
Photos from the 2011 floods in Ipswich.
News

GALLERY: How 2011 floods swamped Ipswich

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
7th Jan 2021 2:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

JANUARY 12, 2021 marks 10 years since Ipswich was hit by its worst flooding since 1974.

Flooding in Ipswich followed the deadly wall of water that struck the Lockyer Valley two days earlier, killing more than a dozen people.

While Ipswich’s floods were not nearly as deadly, the damage inflicted on the city was hard to fathom, and the rebuild took years.

The Ipswich spirit shone brightly in the wake of the floods, with help coming from near and far to assist in the massive clean-up effort.

Here is a gallery of reader’s photos, pictures snapped amid disaster and capturing an unforgettable moment of Ipswich history.

SEE THE PHOTOS:

Photos
View Gallery
2011 floods ipswich ipswich floods 2011
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Canadian take on US crisis

    Canadian take on US crisis
    • 7th Jan 2021 2:12 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged with murder over death of Raceview infant

        Premium Content Man charged with murder over death of Raceview infant

        Crime His arrest comes following a weeks-long manhunt after he allegedly refused to speak with police.

        Family pleads for missing woman to make contact

        Premium Content Family pleads for missing woman to make contact

        News Loved ones of a woman last seen 8 days ago have been searching non-stop

        Why farmers are being forced to cut winter crops in half

        Premium Content Why farmers are being forced to cut winter crops in half

        Rural Freight costs three times higher than normal have forced Lockyer vegetable growers...

        Amberley receives almost a month’s rain overnight

        Premium Content Amberley receives almost a month’s rain overnight

        News Solid downpours were recorded across the region after storms rolled through...