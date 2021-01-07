GALLERY: How 2011 floods swamped Ipswich

Photos from the 2011 floods in Ipswich.

JANUARY 12, 2021 marks 10 years since Ipswich was hit by its worst flooding since 1974.

Flooding in Ipswich followed the deadly wall of water that struck the Lockyer Valley two days earlier, killing more than a dozen people.

While Ipswich’s floods were not nearly as deadly, the damage inflicted on the city was hard to fathom, and the rebuild took years.

The Ipswich spirit shone brightly in the wake of the floods, with help coming from near and far to assist in the massive clean-up effort.

Here is a gallery of reader’s photos, pictures snapped amid disaster and capturing an unforgettable moment of Ipswich history.

SEE THE PHOTOS: