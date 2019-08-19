GALLERY: Honouring our Vietnam veterans

A CROWD of about 150 people attended the Ipswich RSL Sub branch's first Vietnam Veterans Day service on the weekend at Memorial Hall.

President Rob Wadley said he was pleased to see so many people come and pay their respects.

"We offered an invitation for all Vietnam Veterans in the community to come along, and I think we had about 30 of them there," he said.

"Our guest of honour was Victoria Cross recipient Keith Payne, and he had a great but busy weekend here in Ipswich."

