Subscribe
GALLERY: Heritage mansion ideal backdrop for antique fair

16th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
THE weekend's massive English-style antique fair at Woodlands of Marburg had a unique focus.

The heritage mansion was the ideal backdrop for thousands of heritage, retro and deco items as keen shoppers and antique enthusiasts had the opportunity to visit the newly re-opened venue.

David Ritchie and Michael Rowan agreed to take over Woodlands of Marburg last month following the venue's shock closure earlier this year and the antique fair was the ideal opportunity to re-introduce the classic site to the community.

Antique fair organiser Allan Lawson said up to 2000 people visited the stalls over Saturday and Sunday, topping the previous year's turn-out by hundreds.

"This is certainly our best venue as far as the interest goes," he said.

"It was fascinating going around to the various rooms, there were up to 10 different sections.

"The weather was quite good and the gardens were beautiful."

Antique vendor and Kinnear's Antiques owner Brenton Kinnear said Woodlands of Marburg was the ideal setting to show off his passion.

"I think it's a fantastic venue, certainly for what we do," Mr Kinnear said.

"We found it very interesting wandering through, it had a real atmosphere to it."

Mr Kinnear and wife Sharon have been in the antiques business for 35 years. "We appreciate the quality of the material and the quality of the workmanship of the 19th and 20th centuries. That's what inspires me to keep doing it.

"Getting one-on-one with the client, that's where the passion lies."

Ipswich Antiques and Collectables Fair is on August 18.

antique fair heritage property social gallery woodlands of marburg
Ipswich Queensland Times

