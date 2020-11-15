Menu
Meila Duncan, Willow Burr, Learra Jansen, Miya Stacey and Taleena Stacey at the Crushers' fields.
Rugby League

GALLERY: ‘Happy faces’ best part of Bunyas’ trial matches

Felicity Ripper
15th Nov 2020 1:00 PM
Sunshine Coast Bunyas president Brad Beetson said a series of trial matches drew one of the biggest footy crowds he'd seen at Nambour.

From the South Burnett to Toowoomba and everywhere in between, rugby league fans packed the Crushers' fields to watch U13, U15, U17 boys and girls and men's divisions on Saturday.

The Goori Storm, Cherbourg Hornets, Murri Taipans, Northside Sistas and a Lincoln Carson Memorial side were in action against the hosts Bunyas.

While the Bunyas had been playing at Cherbourg on and off for the past 10 years, these were the first trial games hosted on home soil.

Selman savours Scorchers return, new leadership role

Falcons reveal NRL journeyman as latest signing

And Beetson said it couldn't have come at a better time.

"The footy was really a vehicle to get everyone together in celebration of NAIDOC week," he said.

"The best part of the day was seeing the happy faces and mobs coming together to celebrate our culture.

"Because of COVID-19, a lot of people haven't been able to get together like this all year."

Beetson said a few mistakes on the field saw the Bunyas defeated by Lincoln Carson in the men's clash.

"But it was a great game," he said.

Beetson thanked those who came down to support the initiative and the Nambour Crushers who allowed the use of its facilities.

brad beetson naidoc week rugby league sunshine coast bunyas trial games
The Sunshine Coast Daily

