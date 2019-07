Dominic Elsome Full Profile Login to follow

THE glitz and glamour of country races galloped back into Esk on the weekend.

The Esk Racing Club hosted it's second meet for the year, with the crowd the biggest since 2009.

It was perfect racing weather, with families taking advantage for a day of fun, while there was plenty on action on the track for those looking to take their chances on the ponies.

Check out some of the photos from the day with our gallery below: