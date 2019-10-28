Gallery: Family fun at the Goodna Jacaranda Festival

LOTS OF FUN: Thousands of people, both young and old, enjoyed the rides, live entertainment and food trucks that made up the Goodna Jacaranda Festival. Pictured here is Michael Taylor and Matthew Moore.

LOTS OF FUN: Thousands of people, both young and old, enjoyed the rides, live entertainment and food trucks that made up the Goodna Jacaranda Festival. Pictured here is Michael Taylor and Matthew Moore. Rob Williams

ORGANISERS of the annual Goodna Jacaranda Festival have labelled the three-day event a big success, with thousands of people heading to Evan Marginson Park for a weekend of sun, fun, rides, live music and good food.

Goodna Community Association president Mathew Taylor said there was an increase in the number of first-timers who made it this year.

"I met a lot of people who told me this was the first time they had been to the festival. Some people were new to the area and others were just discovering it for the first time," he said.

"I was also up on the stage and asked how many people were there for the first time, and a lot of hands went up.

"That just shows the festival is growing, which is what we want to see. It's a community festival and we want to bring everyone together."

For the first time festival volunteers kept a record of the number of people who attended, but the figures weren't counted before the paper's deadline.

"The attendance was great this year. We had lots of big crowds," Mr Taylor said.

"We had our biggest ever crowd on a Sunday this year."

Photos View Photo Gallery

The amusement rides were popular with kids of all ages, and the live entertainment also drew in a lot of people.

"The Battle of the Bands competition was really well received. The locals were really into it," Mr Taylor said.

"All of the bands were rocking, which was really fun for the crowd.

"The winner was a band called Woolshed."

A Dance Spectacular was also held, with 54 performers strutting their stuff on stage.

"We had solo performers right up to hip-hop groups and everything in between," Mr Taylor said.

"The dance spectacular went better than I could have ever imagined.

"I am very keen to see that again next year."

The annual three-day event takes lots of planning, and organisers are already in discussions about next year's festival.

"It takes about 14 months to plan the festival, so we are already talking about next year's event," Mr Taylor said.

"We start making notes in August and September, and we also take on feedback from the public and our stakeholders as to what we should include next year.

"We want to continue making it bigger and better."