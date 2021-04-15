People are making questionable choices when it comes to what they wear to court.

People are making questionable choices when it comes to what they wear to court.

OPINION: Court is not a nightclub.

Nor is it the beach, a park or a local supermarket.

Rules apply when it comes to dress etiquette when going to court - but, having covered matters in Hervey Bay and Maryborough over the past 10 years, there are times when attire falls well short of what is suitable.

There is no shortage of people in jeans, thongs, singlets, casual shirts and other items of clothing that are considered inappropriate.

The general recommendations made by Queensland law firms is to wear a suit, a collared button-up shirt, pants or skirt at or below knee level and clean closed-in shoes.

Singlets, strapless see-through tops, clothing with offensive or disrespectful words or graphics, jeans, thongs, mini skirts, sun glasses and hats are all considered unsuitable attire.

Michelle Makela from Go to Court Lawyers, who holds a Bachelor of Laws and a Masters in Criminology, said those appearing in court were advised to dress in a tidy, modest and smart manner.

She warns that if dressed unsuitably, the judge or magistrate may reprimand the person or ask them to leave the courthouse.

Wearing the appropriate clothing is about respecting the court, the magistrate or judge and the proceedings.

It's also about respecting yourself and taking the process seriously.

Originally published as GALLERY: Falling short when it comes to court attire