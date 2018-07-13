GALLERY: Dairy farm delight for Eat Local Week

SCENIC Rim dairy farmers Kay and Dave Tommerup opened their farm gates to the curious public as part of the annual Scenic Rim Eat Local festival.

This year 400 pre-registered visitors made the trip to Kerry, 20 minutes from Beaudesert, to see what life on a working dairy farm was like.

It was a frosty start for those eager to watch the cows being milked and ask questions, but the early start didn't deter many young families from attending.

The numbers steadily climbed as they opened the homestead gates at 10am.

"Last year, we had almost 800 people and it was chaotic. We learned our lesson and capped the numbers this year which was much more manageable and allowed Dave and me a chance to talk to visitors and answer questions," Mrs Tommerup said.

It wasn't just the kids that wanted to be part of the action, parents got as much enjoyment from feeding the farm's animals including calves, lamb, sheep and heritage breed pigs; learning about the food-cycle and sustainable farming practices.

"We educate visitors about the natural food chain and how we ethically manage our animals. We don't try to sugar coat that these animals are bred to be food, but we don't scare the kids either," Mr Tommerup said.

"It's important that people understand and appreciate that farmers do the right thing by their animals from when they are born to when they leave the farm."