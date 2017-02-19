GALLERY: Earth Frequency Festival transforms Ipswich

COMMUNITY VIBE: Earth Frequency Festival, a transformational environmentally friendly event, wraps up at Ivory Rock today. Festivities have been in full swing for four days.

THERE'S a place in Ipswich where birds on shoulders are expected, the scorching heat is embraced and pants are discouraged.

Earth Frequency Festival took hold of Ivory's Rock at Peak Crossing on the weekend while police took control of potential drink and drug drivers on the region's roads.

The festival has a strong focus on arts, education, healing and community spirit and is featured on the national social calendar as one of Australia's most significant transformational gatherings.

It has developed extensively from its beginnings with 300 people more than a decade ago an event kept unique with numbers capped at 5000.

Displays run for four days and featured live and electronic music, performance, visionary art, workshops and lectures, a family and kids space and a positive community vibe.

Organiser Paul Abad said the festival grew from strength to strength as it gained popularity year after year.

"Earth Frequency is somewhere between the vibe and creativity of a smaller underground music events and the epic scale of large festivals like Woodford and Splendour," Mr Abad said.

"The sense of community, the natural setting, the awesome venue and all the good vibes are what people consistently comment on. This year we are very excited about The Herd - arguable one of Australia's most successful politically conscious hip-hop groups."

The EFF Community Fund donates profits back to small organisations in the region and a number of groups also set up stalls at the festival.

"A lot of work goes in to seeing how we can pass on benefits to the community. This year we had the Fassifern Football Club, Harrisville Lions, Flinders Peak Rural Fire Brigade, Purga Friends and Queensland Trust for Nature all attending the festival," he said.